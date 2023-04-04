Samsung’s 2023 Q-Series soundbar range now available in the UK

Samsung has announced the UK availability of its 2023 Q-Series soundbar range, with features including Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, and Alexa support on selected models.

When paired with a compatible Samsung TV, the range uses Samsung’s Q-Symphony feature to play sound from both the TV and soundbar at the same time, providing what the brand calls “the ultimate surround sound experience”.

In addition, models equipped with a mic for Alexa also feature SpaceFit Sound Pro which listens to the acoustics of your room and “improves the equalisation of your soundbar and subwoofer automatically”.

“We are thrilled to announce the UK availability of our 2023 Q-Series cinematic soundbar range. Our new soundbars will enhance our customer’s entertainment set-up, whilst creating a better together ultimate viewing experience with our Samsung TVs” said Dan Hastings, Director TV/AV at Samsung Electronics.

“The new audio features are set to make the most personalised sound system and connected ecosystem to date.”