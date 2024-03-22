Samsung extends product placement deal with Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch

Samsung has extended its partnership deal with Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, ensuring appliance from its Bespoke Home range will continue to be promoted in the show via product placement and sponsorship idents.

The pair’s initial deal began at the beginning of 2023 and the 12-month extension took effect from March 17th.

As part of the tie-up, the Sunday Brunch kitchen will continue to feature key products including the Family Hub fridge freezer and Series 7 AI ovens and this year will also include the Samsung Frame TV.

Samsung will also sponsor a new recipe licence with Sunday Brunch co-host and cooking expert Simon Rimmer as well as being available on Samsung UK’s social channels.

Rupinder Downie, sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader at Channel 4, said: “Having collaborated with Samsung for the past year on Sunday Brunch, we are looking forward to strengthening our partnership with more premium products featured in editorial.

“Our track record shows that product placement can dramatically shift TV viewers perception of a brand, that it opens up new revenues for our production partners, and, that it is appreciated by Channel 4’s savvy viewers by enhancing the credibility of TV content.”

Gino Grossi, Head of Brand Marketing for Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics UK, said: “We’re excited to be continuing our partnership with Sunday Brunch, which will again provide Samsung with a strong platform to reach consumers.

“It provides us with a regular opportunity to showcase our premium Bespoke appliance range to a large audience every week.”