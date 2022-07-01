Samsung Gaming Hub rolling out to 2022 Smart TV models

Samsung has confirmed that its Gaming Hub, which allows users to lay major video game titles with no additional hardware or downloads needed, is rolling out to all its 2022 Smart TVs.

The feature will be available to users in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Korea and Brazil.

Announced during CES 2022, Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform where players can discover and play games they love from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, with Amazon Luna due to be added “soon”.

“The Samsung Gaming Hub combines Samsung’s leadership in streaming technology with our experience in creating the industry’s most cutting-edge hardware, removing the barriers to entry so people can just play,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics.

“With expanding partnerships across leading game streaming services and expert curated recommendations, players will be able to easily browse and discover games from the widest selection available, regardless of platform.”