Samsung is giving away free Galaxy S24 smartphones with selected TV pre-orders 

Samsung is offering a free Galaxy AI smartphone – worth up to £999 – or a free soundbar to customers who pre-order one of its latest TV models from Samsung.com.

Available from June 26th until May 14th, the offers apply to pre-orders for the newest range of Neo QLED and OLED TVs and include:

A Samsung Galaxy S24, worth £799, with the purchase of a Samsung S95D, QN95D 75” and below, QN93D 55”-85”, QN90D 55”-85”, QN88D 65” & 75” & QN85D 65”-85”.

A Samsung Galaxy S24+, worth £999, with the purchase of a Samsung QN900D, QN800D, QN95D 85” or QN90D 98.

A soundbar, worth up to £599, when you buy a selected new Samsung 2024 Neo QLED 4K or The Frame TV.

Customers who purchase the Samsung Music Frame wireless speaker can claim a SEE Tickets voucher worth £100.

Full details and terms and conditions for the offers are available on Samsung’s website.