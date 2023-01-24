Samsung is offering Smart TV buyers a free 4-month subscription to Fiit 

Buyers of any 2022 and selected 2021 Samsung Smart TVs and monitors can claim a free 4-month subscription to fitness app Fiit.

Aimed at users of all abilities, the app offers unlimited access to over 1,000 on-demand mat and cardio equipment-based workouts, each led by world-class trainers.

The promotion is part of Samsung’s Smart Start initiative which offers customers the opportunity to try out a variety of premium apps during the first few months following their purchase. Other current offers include 5 free UHD film rentals from Rakuten TV and three months free Spotify Premium.

Zeena Hill, Marketing Director, TV/AV, Samsung Electronics UK&I said: “With many looking to shake up their fitness and wellness routines in 2023, our partnership with Fiit is the perfect way to step up your training.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fiit, the number 1 fitness platform in the UK, to bring their content to more customers through the power of our most advanced TV technology this year.”