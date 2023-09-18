Samsung launches gamer training initiative

Samsung has launched a new online training program to help mobile, PC and console gamers of all abilities take their skills to new heights.

The Samsung ‘Embrace your game’ Game Portal and Samsung Global YouTube channel includes including interactive training sessions, video workshops and tutorials with insights and expert guides from top pro-gamers and content creators.

The initiative will also have previews of the latest Samsung products and gaming technology.

The Level Up Gamer Training section on the platform will include tricks, tips and secrets on the best way to defeat all the bosses in Diablo Immortal and how to develop as a gamer in World of Warcraft.

“Samsung wants to help people enjoy gaming as much as they can. Gamer Training will help huge numbers of people across Europe be the best they can be at gaming and get maximum enjoyment from their gaming,” said Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung Europe.

“The ‘embrace your game’ initiative will help everyone feel they belong in the gaming world and that they are able to make informed decisions on their gaming tech. It will make gaming an even more important part of European culture.”