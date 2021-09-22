Samsung launches new 5G Galaxy Book laptop with Windows 11

Samsung has unveiled a new latest addition to the popular Galaxy Book Series which features 5G connectivity and ships with Windows 11, a first for the line-up.

Dubbed the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, the new model is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris X graphics, supports 65W Fast Charging and boasts a Super AMOLED touch display, support for Dolby Atmos sound and comes with an upgraded S Pen.

It’s available to pre-order from 22nd September and will be available to purchase from 5th October in Samsung channels and major UK retailers.

“We have seen a really positive response to our latest computing range launched earlier this year” said Nick Porter, Vice-President of Product Management and Commercial Operations, Samsung UK & Ireland.

“As travel, both home and abroad, gradually opens again, we believe now is the time to supercharge the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 with 5G connectivity to future-proof its experience and give greater flexibility to our customers on where they work or play”.

“Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G with Windows 11 provides a great array of features for mobile professionals or anyone who wants the flexibility to work from anywhere,” said Anjana Srinivasan, Director, Partner Sales, Microsoft UK.

“With 5G, a Super AMOLED touch display, and Windows 11, customers are sure to experience productivity while staying close to what they love.”