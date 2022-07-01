Samsung launches new Wallet app for Galaxy owners

UK owners of Samsung Galaxy mobiles now have access to a new app which enables them to organise payment cards, loyalty cards, gift cards and passwords in one place.

The new Samsung Wallet app is being rolled out in France, Germany Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US, with users able to migrate from within their existing Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass app.

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing passwords, payment cards and more,” said Teg Dosanjh, European Director of Content and Services, ETO at Samsung Electronics.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”