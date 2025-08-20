Samsung brings mobile clouding gaming to UK Galaxy owners

Samsung is rolling out its mobile cloud gaming platform to Europe, starting with the UK and Germany.

The service gives owners of the brand’s Galaxy smartphones instant access to top mobile games without the need for downloads or installations.

The expansion into the European market is being managed as a phased release.

“Nearly a year ago, we officially commercialized our mobile cloud gaming platform in North America. Since then, it has quickly become a preferred distribution channel for our partners to reach millions of Galaxy device owners,” said Seline Sangsook Han, EVP of Service Business Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With cloud-first features that allow players to instantly jump into games and smarter discovery tools, we’re helping games and services reach new audiences, boost engagement and improve retention. Now we’re expanding that access to Europe.”

Samsung has also revealed that its Mobile Gaming Hub is being redesigned later this year to serve the central destination to game on Galaxy devices.

Full details of the update will be be revealed later this year, but Samsung says users can expect “a more unified destination for all their mobile gaming needs, including playing their favorite games, watching gameplay content, engaging with in-game communities and using integrated AI tools to support gameplay and discovery.”