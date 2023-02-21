Samsung now accepting Odyssey Neo G7 monitor pre-orders

Samsung has announced the start of pre-orders of the Odyssey Neo G7, its first flat Mini-LED model.

The monitor’s 43” screen delivers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) and is equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology, using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs.

With the Samsung Game Bar, users can personalise their performance and quickly view or change settings without needing to leave the game screen, avoiding missing out on the action.

Users can change FPS (Frames Per Second), aspect ratio, high dynamic range (HDR) and variable refresh rate (VRR), or adjust settings such as screen ratio, response time and Game Picture mode.

In addition, the monitor is equipped with Samsung’s Gaming Hub, the all-in-one game streaming discovery platform which allows instant access to games from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, with no downloads or storage space requirements.

The Odyssey Neo G7 is available to purchase via Samsung.com from 6th March and can pre-ordered from 20th February.