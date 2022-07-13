Samsung now offering world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor in the UK 

Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8, the world’s first 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, is now available in the UK with an RRP of £1,299.99.

The 32-inch monitor combines a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved VA panel with 240Hz a refresh rate and 1ms response time and also features anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), as well as Swivel and Tilt functionality for ergonomic efficiency and VESA compliant mounting.

It uses Quantum Mini LED technology to ensure gamers can see both dark and bright scenes while CoreSync lighting on the rear automatically detects colours on the screen and projects them in real life to create a more intense sense of immersion.

“We are thrilled to announce the UK availability of the Odyssey Neo G8, the world’s fastest 4K gaming monitor”, said Daler Bhaker, Samsung Electronics UK Ltd.

“The Odyssey Neo G8 is a truly exceptional product that allows consumers to fully immerse themselves in the gaming experience. We are excited for all to enjoy.”