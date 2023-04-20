Samsung opens gaming showcase at Microsoft’s Regent Street store 

Samsung has partnered with Xbox to launch a new free-to-play Gaming Zone at the Microsoft Experience Centre in London.

Visitors can explore three key areas:

Cloud Gaming Zone – hosts 55” Neo QLED Smart TVs showcasing the Samsung Gaming Hub which comes built into the brand’s newest TVs and allows gamers to play the major titles with no downloads or console required.

Living Room Zone – including 98” Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TVs

Tournament Zone – a competitive play area containing 12 x 24” inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitors

Gus Grimaldi, Head of Product, ESBO Samsung Services Group, said: “We are very excited to be opening the Gaming Zone at the Microsoft Experience Centre in the heart of London, offering guests of all ages and abilities the chance to enjoy unlimited free play across Samsung’s latest gaming Smart TVs and monitors.

“With Samsung Gaming Hub, individuals can enjoy the best of gaming, all in one place and play instantly without a console.”