Samsung opens new ‘one-stop’ online gaming store 

A new gaming store offering smartphones, TVs, gaming monitors and high-performance SSDs has been added to Samsung’s website.

The electronics giant says the new section is designed to be “a one-stop online store for gamers designed to significantly increase the convenience of browsing and purchasing products.”

Products available on the portal include the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Neo QLED TV, and the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor.

Samsung says the new section offers a variety of content, including product information, domestic and international expert reviews, product purchase benefits and offers, product utilisation ideas that help users enjoy games more, and game-related news.

“Gaming has become an important part of consumers’ lifestyle, not just entertainment, especially for Millennials and Gen Z,” said Evelyn Kim, Executive Vice President of the D2C Center at Samsung Electronics.

“We will implement various initiatives to provide customers with a superior gaming experience, from purchase to use, by providing an environment that makes it enjoyable and easy to purchase gaming-related products.”