Samsung sponsors Michel Roux’s new Food Network series

Samsung has struck a product placement and sponsorship deal for Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking which debuts on the Food Network this month.

The series follows the Michelin-starred chef to his spiritual home in the South of France where he’ll turn simple ingredients into tasty recipes for table or terrace.

Roux will visit regional food producers for the best ingredients to bring the taste of France to home kitchens, from a freshly-baked baguette from a village boulangerie, to a fish stew from a harbourside bistro.

Building on its previous collaborations with the chef, Samsung has equipped his kitchen with their appliances, including those from its Infinite Line and Bespoke range.

Katie Coteman, VP – Advertising and Partnerships at Discovery, said: “We’re really excited to partner with Samsung on Michel Roux’s French Country Cooking.

“Food Network, as the UK’s number one dedicated food channel, is a perfect place for the brand to get closer to all the cooking-enthusiasts hungry for kitchen experiments.”

“Partnering with the Food Network is a fantastic opportunity for Samsung products to be mastered and enjoyed by one of the best chefs in the business, Michel Roux”, says Dan Harvie, Vice President, Head of Home Appliances, Samsung Electronics UK Ltd.