Samsung to integrate 3D sound tech into 2025 TVs

Samsung is to integrate Eclipsa Audio – a new 3D audio technology developed in partnership with Google – into its 2025 TV and soundbar lineup.

According to the TV and electronics giant, Eclipsa Audio “allows creators to adjust audio data such as the location and intensity of sounds, along with spatial reflections, to create an immersive three-dimensional sound experience.”

The technology will be integrated across Samsung’s 2025 TV lineup, from the Crystal UHD series to brand’s premium flagship Neo QLED 8K models.

Samsung and Google say they’re working with the Telecommunications Technology Association to create a certification program for devices using Eclipsa Audio, ensuring that consumers experience the highest standards of sound fidelity.

“We are proud to lead the industry with the integration of Eclipsa Audio into our 2025 TV and soundbar lineup,” said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics.

“This innovation opens new possibilities for immersive audio experiences and reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of home entertainment.”

Jim Bankoski, Vice President of Engineering, Google Chrome, added: “We believe that Eclipsa Audio has the potential to change the way we experience sound.

“We are excited to see how the creator community uses it to create new and innovative audio experiences.”