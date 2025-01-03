ITV recommissions Champions: Full Gallop

ITV is to take viewers back behind the scenes of the UK’s biggest horse races, including the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National, with a second series of Champions: Full Gallop.

Airing this Autumn on ITV and ITVX, the six-part second series will follow every twist and turn of the jumps season and feature exclusive access to series one favourites including Harry Cobden, Sean Bowen, Harry and Dan Skelton, and Paul Nicholls, plus a host of new faces, as they compete in the 2024/25 season.

The series is produced by South Shore and supported by Flutter, the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG).

Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor, ITV Entertainment, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Champions: Full Gallop back to ITV for a second series.

“We’ll be following all of the action from the stable yards to the race tracks, in what is sure to be another dramatic and exciting season.”

Nick Mills, CEO of Racecourse Media Group, added: “Racing, and its various constituents, has come together to ensure a second series of Champions: Full Gallop, with special mention for the Levy Board and, again, Flutter for supporting the docuseries.

“ITV has also been an excellent partner for Racing, and once again offers a terrific shop window which all areas of the sport can derive real benefit from.”