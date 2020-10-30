Samsung TV Plus adds Filmzie to channel line-up

Free movie streaming service Filmzie has joined Samsung TV’s line-up of linear channels.

Available on the manufacturer’s 2016-2020 line-up of smart TVs, Samsung TV Plus offers a range of free movie and entertainment internet-delivered channels which can be accessed via the standard EPG.

Filmzie is the latest addition and offers over 1,000 titles ranging from timeless classics to new releases from both major studios and indie producers. The service is also available as an iOS and Android app or through the web browser.

Filmzie CEO Matej Boda said: “Films have the power to change opinions; to bewilder us, astonish us and bring joy to our lives, and we are democratizing films.

“We’re giving people access to great dramas, documentaries, comedies, art-house, and all the wonderful other genres between or that defy definition.

“Our AVoD model means viewers see fewer, targeted ads – in the knowledge that in return they get access to a world of fantastic films.”