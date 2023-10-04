Samsung TV Plus adds channels from DAZN, BBC Studios, PGA and NBC

New channels from Samsung and the BBC’s commercial arm are now available on Samsung TV Plus, the free streaming service built into the TV and smartphone maker’s recent devices.

Sports fans can enjoy DAZN Women’s Football, which offers live matches from the 2023 UEFA Women’s Champions League and Liga F alongside documentaries, plus DAZN Ringside which features live fights, documentaries and over 300 hours of archive matches from champions across all weight divisions.

Also coming later this month for sports fans in The PGA Tour channel which brings viewers tournament recaps and re-airs, player profiles, and original content.

There are also four new channels from the BBC’s UKTV brand – UKTV Play Laughs, UKTV Play Uncovered, UKTV Play Full Throttle and UKTV Play Heroes – and International news channel NBC News Now.

Jennifer Batty, Head of Content Acquisition, Samsung TV Plus Europe, commented: “As summer draws to a close, Samsung is delighted to be adding DAZN, PGA TOUR, NBC News Now and UKTV Play channels to our ever-expanding roster of sports and entertainment content on Samsung TV Plus.

“If young fans were glued to the edge of their seats for the World Cup Final, the new DAZN Women’s Football channel will continue to inspire the next generation of female players.”