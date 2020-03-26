Samsung TV Plus expands line-up with new movie channels

Samsung is expanding its free TV service, Samsung TV Plus, to include 28 channels from Rakuten TV.

Available on 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TV models, the service now offers 47 channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, and movies.

Rakuten TV was previously available as a paid option for consumers in five countries, with just 20 channels, but is being relaunched later this month as an advertising-based service with 28 channels, making more content available to users than ever before.

“The advanced gains made in content availability have reframed the role of the television in our homes”, said Guy Kinnell, Vice President, TV and AV, Samsung Electronics UK Ltd.

“Watching quality entertainment that is personal to your tastes has taken another big step forward this year on Samsung Smart TVs.”

Samsung TV Plus is available in a total of seven countries in Europe, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.