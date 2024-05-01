Samsung unveils 2024 Olympic Games showcase space

Samsung, an official partner to both the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games, has revealed a new ‘showcase’ space located on Champs-Elysees.

The space promises to take athletics fans “on an epic journey to Paris 2024” by reliving highlights from past Games while exploring Samsung’s latest innovations. Visitors will also have the chance to create lifelong memories with Galaxy AI.

In addition unveiling the showcase, Samsung launched its ‘Open always wins’ campaign which articulates the brand’s belief that “openness enables new perspectives and infinite possibilities”.

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “The way we enjoy the Games has evolved dramatically over time, with technology playing a critical role in bringing the Olympic spirit to life.

“This is even more true as we embark on a ‘Games wide open,’ and we are excited to bring Olympic fans and athletes closer than ever by opening up new experiences and meaningful connections at Paris 2024 with our ‘Open always wins’ campaign.”

The Olympic rendezvous @ Samsung, located at 125 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, will open its doors to the public on May 3 and run until October 31, from 10:00am-20:00pm Monday-Saturday and 11:00am-20:00pm on Sundays.