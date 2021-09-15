Samsung unveils new in-store experience at Selfridges Oxford Street

Image credit: Andy Tye

Samsung has revamped its presence within Selfridges’ technology & lifestyle floor to better showcase products, including its smart tv and wearables ranges.

Located on the lower ground floor of the Oxford Street store, the space was conceptualised by brand innovation studio Dalziel & Pow in its latest collaboration with Samsung.

Commenting on the reopening Mark Seaman, Senior Director for New Business Development at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, said: “The unique design aesthetic of our new space in Selfridges is a marker for how we want to reimagine the world of retail at Samsung.

“Just as Selfridges is an iconic shopping brand in the UK, so too is Samsung a beacon for delivering meaningful innovation that can be customised to individual tastes.

“By having this incredible new space to show off our amazing technologies, we’re confident customers will love the interaction and expertise we have on offer. So, whether it’s fridges or phones, we’ve got it covered.”

Richard Marking, Design Team Leader at Dalziel & Pow, added: “Today’s tech customers are digital natives and early adopters who see technology as a gateway to not just content but wider connectivity, self actualisation and personal expression.

“This project gave us the freedom to leave behind traditional ideas, symbols, and behaviours associated with ‘tech retail’ and to be inspired by Selfridges’ wider fashion, lifestyle and cultural references to create an innovative experience that encourages exploration and interaction.”