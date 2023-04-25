Samsung unveils new offers on 2023 The Frame smart TVs

Samsung is offering buyers of the latest models of its The Frame smart TV up to £150 cashback on installation costs plus a free bezel.

Perfect for hanging on the wall, The Frame features a glare free screen ideal for displaying your favourite artworks when not in use.

Available in a range of colours and finishes, the Samsung Bezel allows owners to customise their Frame TV to suit their taste and decor, making it a natural part of their room. The offer entitles buyers to 100% discount voucher for Modern and Bevelled bezels or a 50% discount voucher for Premium and Deluxe bezels from theframebezel.com store.

Customers can also get up to £150 in cashback on installation costs when purchasing their TV from a participating retailer or a voucher code for installation when buying from Argos, Very, Littlewoods, Samsung Experience Store, Freemans, N Brown or Studio Retail Ltd retailers.

The offer applies to the new 2023 The Frame Art Mode QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (available in 43”, 55”, 75” or 85”) and 32” The Frame Art Mode QLED Full HDR Smart TV models and runs until 26th March 2024.

Details of the offer can be found on Samsung’s website.