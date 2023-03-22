Samsung unveils up to £500 cashback deals on selected 2023 Smart TVs 

Samsung is offering UK and Ireland buyers of selected 2023 Neo QLED 4K up to £500 cashback and up to £200 cashback on selected 2023 OLED models.

The offer is available via Samsung.com and selected on and off-line retailers and runs between March 22nd and June 13th 2023.

A separate online promotion allows customers to earn an additional £200 for recycling their old Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K & OLED TVs.

The firm’s new line-up, featuring the flagship Neo QLED 8K QN900C, includes eleven Neo QLED and OLED models, with sizes ranging from 43” up to 85”:

Neo QLED 8K

QN900C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”

QN800C – available in sizes 85”,75”, 65”

QN700C – available in sizes 75”, 65”, 55”

Neo QLED 4K

QN95C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”

QN93C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”

QN90C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”

QN88C – available in sizes 75”, 65”, 55”

QN85C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”

OLED

S95C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55”

S92C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55”

S90C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55”

Full details and terms and conditions for the offers are available on Samsung’s offers micro-site.