Samsung unveils up to £500 cashback deals on selected 2023 Smart TVs 

Samsung is offering UK and Ireland buyers of selected 2023 Neo QLED 4K up to £500 cashback and up to £200 cashback on selected 2023 OLED models.
The offer is available via Samsung.com and selected on and off-line retailers and runs between March 22nd and June 13th 2023.
A separate online promotion allows customers to earn an additional £200 for recycling their old Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K & OLED TVs.
The firm’s new line-up, featuring the flagship Neo QLED 8K QN900C, includes eleven Neo QLED and OLED models, with sizes ranging from 43” up to 85”:
Neo QLED 8K
- QN900C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”
- QN800C – available in sizes 85”,75”, 65”
- QN700C – available in sizes 75”, 65”, 55”
Neo QLED 4K
- QN95C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”
- QN93C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”
- QN90C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”
- QN88C – available in sizes 75”, 65”, 55”
- QN85C – available in sizes 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”
OLED
- S95C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55”
- S92C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55”
- S90C – available in sizes 77”, 65”, 55”
Full details and terms and conditions for the offers are available on Samsung’s offers micro-site.