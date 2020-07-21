Samsung will host new product unveiling event on September 2nd

Samsung is to host “an immersive virtual experience” where it will unveil the latest products from its mobile phone, wearables, TV, audio, and home appliance businesses.

The 45-minute ‘Life Unstoppable’ event takes place on September 2nd, 2020 from 9am BST/10am CET and will take guests through an interactive virtual world, unveil new products, and demonstrate how the 2020 line-up provides entertainment, creativity, and efficiency for today’s digitally connected lifestyles.

Samsung Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun said: “At Samsung, we continue to bring game-changing innovation to our customers and our society.

“We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable.”