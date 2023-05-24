Samsung’s 2023 range of smart monitors are now available globally

Samsung’s latest range of smart monitors, which offer up to 4K screen resolution, access to the brand’s cloud gaming hub and streaming services such as Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, are now available globally.

The 32” M8 model offers UHD resolution, HDR 10+ support and 400nit brightness and is available in the UK in Warm White and Spring Gree, while the 32” UHD M7 offers 300nit brightness, HDR10 and comes in Warm White and the Full HD M5 supports HDR10 and is available in both 32- and 27-inches and a choice of Black or White.

The M8 also features a height-adjustable stand with tilt support which allows users to adjust the angle whenever they need to, and the screen can also pivot 90 degrees to reduce the fatigue of scrolling down long files.

Samsung says both the M8 and M7 also support colour coverage up to 99% sRGB colour gamut to bring all content to life in brilliant colour for designers and creators.

The M8 and M7 both include built-in voice assistants, including Bixby and Amazon Alexa, and built-in mics add far-field voice support.

“We are raising the bar for Smart Monitors globally with our new lineup and especially our enhanced M8 model,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Within a single monitor, users can enjoy the best of entertainment and gaming, productivity, design, and personalised convenience and comfort.”