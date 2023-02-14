Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC now available for pre-order

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book3 Ultra is now available for pre-order beginning today ahead of its official on-sale date of February 22nd.

Featuring a 3K (2880×1800) Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, the laptop comes with a choice of the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 processors as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 laptop GPU.

The device weighs in at 1.79kg with a thickness of just 16.5mm, and features “a sleek and sturdy full aluminium frame”.

Samsung says it “reimagines the PC for the multi-device world, offering a seamless, connected experience.”

Features include the option to control Samsung Galaxy tablets and phones using the Galaxy Book3 Ultra’s keyboard and trackpad.

For more information visit samsung.com/uk/galaxy.