Samsung’s new professional grade monitor for content creators is now available

Samsung has announced the global launch of ViewFinity S8, a high-resolution monitor targeted at content creators, graphic designers and other creative professionals.

The ‘ViewFinity’ moniker is a portmanteau of ‘View’ and ‘Infinity’ and is the new name for Samsung’s high resolution monitor line-up.

Available in both 32” and 27” models, the ViewFinity S8 offers pro-grade UHD resolution, ‘Pantone Validated’ certification, HDR support, and features a matt layer to reduce light reflection. It also features Display Port, HDMI, USB-C and Ethernet connectivity, allowing it to be used as a laptop docking station.

“ViewFinity is the summation of Samsung’s goal to deliver the most precise and functional monitors to businesses who require pinpoint accuracy and consistency throughout their work,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We’re proud to offer this monitor to designers, artists and professionals who will use our technology to create new ideas and experiences that realize their full potential.”