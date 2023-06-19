Samsung’s Self-Repair programme for mobiles launches in the UK

Samsung’s Self-Repair programme, which lets users buy repair kits and genuine Samsung parts for its Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 ranges as well as the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, is now available in the UK.

The firm first launched its Self-Repair programme in the United States in 2022 and recently expanded it to Korea.

From today, Samsung Galaxy S20, 21, and S22 owners in the UK and Europe can replace the phone screen, back glass and charging ports while Galaxy Book Pro series owners will have access to seven genuine parts including the case front, case rear, display, battery, touchpad, power key with fingerprint reader, and rubber feet.

“Samsung is working to extend the lifecycle of our devices to encourage users to experience the optimised performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We are committed to scaling access to our Self-Repair programme around the world while improving the repairability of our products.”