Samsung’s Tizen OS to be installed on third-party Smart TVs

Non-Samsung branded Smart TVs running the firm’s Tizen operating system are heading to stores in the UK after it agreed to license the software to other TV manufacturers for the first time.

The deals with leading international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies will also see new TVs running the software available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and Türkiye.

The new smart TVs powered by Tizen follow the announcement of Samsung’s Tizen TV Platform Licensing program at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in 2021.

The licensing program allows other TV brands to take advantage of Tizen OS, which provides industry-leading smart features, content discoverability tools, apps, and modern user interface for the ultimate smart TV experience.

As part of the deal, the licensed TV brands will gain access Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming TV and video platform, the Universal Guide and the Bixby voice assistant.

“2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OS as we celebrate its 10th anniversary and the very first Tizen-powered smart TVs available from other brands,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Starting with these new Tizen-powered smart TVs, we will continue to expand the licensing program and introduce Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands around the world.”