Samuel Fuller’s Hell and High Water is coming to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is releasing Samuel Fuller’s Cold War submarine adventure Hell and High Water on Blu-ray on December 7th.
Starring Richard Widmark, the film is being presented from a 4K restoration as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.
When military intelligence suggests a secret atomic base is being covertly set-up on an island near Japan, former US Navy commander Adam Jones (Widmark) is sent on a covert mission to prevent a nuclear attack that could trigger World War 3.
The release will be limited to 1000 copies only.
Special Features:
- 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from Fox’s 2K restoration.
- Original, uncompressed, monaural soundtrack
- Optional English SDH
- Audio commentary with Film Historians Julie Kirgo and Nick Redman
- Audio commentary with Film historians Alain Silver and James Ursini
- Fuller at Fox – a video essay by David Cairns looking at Samuel Fuller’s films produced for Twentieth Century Fox.
- Original theatrical trailer
- A collector’s booklet featuring an essay by film critic Richard Combs and the words of Samuel Fuller.
