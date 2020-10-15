SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Samuel Fuller’s Hell and High Water is coming to Blu-ray

-

Eureka Entertainment is releasing Samuel Fuller’s Cold War submarine adventure Hell and High Water on Blu-ray on December 7th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Starring Richard Widmark, the film is being presented from a 4K restoration as part of The Masters of Cinema Series. 

When military intelligence suggests a secret atomic base is being covertly set-up on an island near Japan, former US Navy commander Adam Jones (Widmark) is sent on a covert mission to prevent a nuclear attack that could trigger World War 3.

The release will be limited to 1000 copies only.

Special Features:

  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from Fox’s 2K restoration.
  • Original, uncompressed, monaural soundtrack
  • Optional English SDH
  • Audio commentary with Film Historians Julie Kirgo and Nick Redman
  • Audio commentary with Film historians Alain Silver and James Ursini
  • Fuller at Fox – a video essay by David Cairns looking at Samuel Fuller’s films produced for Twentieth Century Fox.
  • Original theatrical trailer
  •  A collector’s booklet featuring an essay by film critic Richard Combs and the words of Samuel Fuller.

*Affiliate Link

Blu-ray and Gaming Top Buys

Featured