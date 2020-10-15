Samuel Fuller’s Hell and High Water is coming to Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment is releasing Samuel Fuller’s Cold War submarine adventure Hell and High Water on Blu-ray on December 7th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

Starring Richard Widmark, the film is being presented from a 4K restoration as part of The Masters of Cinema Series.

When military intelligence suggests a secret atomic base is being covertly set-up on an island near Japan, former US Navy commander Adam Jones (Widmark) is sent on a covert mission to prevent a nuclear attack that could trigger World War 3.

The release will be limited to 1000 copies only.

Special Features:

1080p presentation on Blu-ray from Fox’s 2K restoration.

Original, uncompressed, monaural soundtrack

Optional English SDH

Audio commentary with Film Historians Julie Kirgo and Nick Redman

Audio commentary with Film historians Alain Silver and James Ursini

Fuller at Fox – a video essay by David Cairns looking at Samuel Fuller’s films produced for Twentieth Century Fox.

Original theatrical trailer

A collector’s booklet featuring an essay by film critic Richard Combs and the words of Samuel Fuller.

*Affiliate Link