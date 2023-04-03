Samuel L. Jackson’s new Marvel series, Secret Invasion, gets trailer

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, a new live-action espionage thriller which debuts June 21st exclusively on Disney+.

The series sees Fury teaming up with Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos after learning of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Together the group must race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Joining Jackson are Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet and Brian Tucker.

Kyle Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.