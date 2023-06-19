Samuel L. Jackson’s Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ this week 

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury this week in Secret Invasion, a new live-action thriller streaming on Disney+ from June 21st.

The former head of S.H.I.E.L.D teams up with Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos after learning about a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of Skrulls. Together the group must race against time to thwart the imminent invasion and save humanity.

Joining Jackson in the Marvel series are Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.