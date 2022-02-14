BritBox UK has released a trailer for the highly anticipated second series of Sanditon which will stream on the service from March 21st.

Based on Jane Austen’s unfinished final novel and produced by Red Planet Pictures, the first series aired on ITV in the UK and on PBS Masterpiece in the US. The second and third series have been ordered by Masterpiece with BritBox UK acting as a co-producer.

Series one’s heart-breaking finale left fans in suspense and clamouring for more. The new episodes pick up the action nine months later, as the town grows in popularity, and features both returning and new characters.

Charlotte (Rose Williams) takes up the role of governess to Augusta Wilson (Eloise Webb), Alexander Colbourne’s ward and niece who pushes against authority and soon gives Charlotte a run for her money. Charlotte’s spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood (Rosie Graham) arrives to pursue her own romantic dream, and Tom Parker (Kris Marshall) strives to rebuild Sanditon.

The second series promises new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents as the Army makes Sanditon their new base.

The series will also air on ITV following its premiere on BritBox.