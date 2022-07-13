Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City remains the UK’s bestselling movie

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in Paramount Pictures’ “The Lost City.”

The Lost City, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s rom-com adventure, continues to top the UK’s official film charts after its strong debut last week.

The film sees reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. It’s down to handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying Loretta’s hero, to rescue her.

The movie’s strong performance, entirely on digital sales, denies the Number 1 position to Operation Mincemeat, the WW2 spy film starring Colin Firth and Matthew MacFadyen which rises six places to Number 2 following its release on disc.

The Batman holds on to its place at Number 3, finishing ahead of this week’s highest new entry Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at Number 4. The Bad Guys rises to Number 5, while The Northman debuts at Number 6.

Morbius drops five places to Number 7, while the original Top Gun holds tight in the Top 10 at Number 8, as does Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at Number 9. Finally, Sing 2 finishes he week at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 13th July 2022