Saving Private Ryan is returning to UK cinemas to mark 25th anniversary

The 25th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s much lauded WWII epic Saving Private Ryan is being celebrated with a return to UK and Irish cinemas.

With a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, Ted Danson, Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, Paul Giamatti and Barry Pepper, the film captivated audiences and critics alike on its initial release.

It went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Director for Spielberg, plus Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes.

To celebrate its anniversary, the film will return to cinemas on December 1st for a limited run which will mark the first time it’s been available to watch in 4K on the big screen.