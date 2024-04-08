Watch Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me To The Moon trailer 

Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) and Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) in FLY ME TO THE MOON.

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in Fly Me To The Moon a new comedy-drama set against the backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Directed by Greg Berlanti, the film is heading to UK cinemas on July 12th via Sony Pictures.

Brought in to fix NASA’s public image, sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson) wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task.

When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as back-up and the countdown truly begins…

The cast also includes Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.