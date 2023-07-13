Schitt’s Creek is now streaming on Samsung TV Plus 

Schitt’s Creek is now available to stream for free on Samsung TV Plus and can be found within the service’s relaunched comedy hub.

Available for a range of Samsung devices, including post 2016 Smart TVs and Galaxy phones and tablets, Samsung TV Plus offers instant access to over a hundred free channels spanning all genres and delivered over the web, with no need to register.

The Comedy Hub channel will be featuring episodes of Schitt’s Creek from the 12th July, every weekday between 6.30pm – 8pm and the entire first season is available to stream on demand.