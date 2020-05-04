Sci-Fi brand Dust comes to All 4

Channel 4 has added a selection of short films from sci-fi themed OTT brand Dust to its All 4 on-demand service.
Owned by Gunpowder & Sky, Dust is available to 75million US homes and recently struck a carriage deal Scottish broadcaster STV.
Programming highlights coming to All 4 include:
- Nine Minutes, starring Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, “Fresh Off the Boat”). An experienced astronaut, Lilian, and her A.I. explore a newly discovered planet. After weeks of research, a malfunction during the return launch forces Lilian to choose between survival and completing the mission.
- Orbit Ever After, starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Maze Runner). Love transcends all boundaries, even in space.
- Jonah, starring Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim, Get Out). Two friends, one giant fish and the photo that changed their world.
- The Candidate, featuring Meghan Markle. This is what happens when the dark thoughts in the back of our minds are given a voice and worse – power.
- Zero, starring Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”). A mysterious electro-magnetic pulse renders the world’s technology useless. A young girl ﬁnds herself isolated and alone with only her father’s strict set of rules to keep her alive.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with All 4 to bring Dust to their passionate, digitally savvy audience, and can’t wait to see how our programming resonates with the U.K. fans,” said Janet Brown, EVP Acquisitions and Global Distribution, Gunpowder & Sky,