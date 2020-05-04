Sci-Fi brand Dust comes to All 4

Channel 4 has added a selection of short films from sci-fi themed OTT brand Dust to its All 4 on-demand service.

Owned by Gunpowder & Sky, Dust is available to 75million US homes and recently struck a carriage deal Scottish broadcaster STV.

Programming highlights coming to All 4 include:

Nine Minutes, starring Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, “Fresh Off the Boat”). An experienced astronaut, Lilian, and her A.I. explore a newly discovered planet. After weeks of research, a malfunction during the return launch forces Lilian to choose between survival and completing the mission.

Orbit Ever After, starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Maze Runner). Love transcends all boundaries, even in space.

Jonah, starring Daniel Kaluuya (Queen & Slim, Get Out). Two friends, one giant fish and the photo that changed their world.

The Candidate, featuring Meghan Markle. This is what happens when the dark thoughts in the back of our minds are given a voice and worse – power.

Zero, starring Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”). A mysterious electro-magnetic pulse renders the world’s technology useless. A young girl ﬁnds herself isolated and alone with only her father’s strict set of rules to keep her alive.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with All 4 to bring Dust to their passionate, digitally savvy audience, and can’t wait to see how our programming resonates with the U.K. fans,” said Janet Brown, EVP Acquisitions and Global Distribution, Gunpowder & Sky,