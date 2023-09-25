Scream 6 comes to Paramount+ UK next month 

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

Paramount+ UK subscribers will be able to stream Scream IV – in which the four survivors of the previous film leave Woodsboro to start a fresh chapter in New York – from October 21st.

Inevitably Ghostface isn’t so easily shaken off and just as the group begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down.

Courtney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding all reprise their roles from previous instalments.

The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Mediafilm film was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

All five previous entries of the popular horror franchise are already available to stream on Paramount+.