Scream 6 now available to buy from Amazon, iTunes and Rakuten TV

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

Scream VI is now available to buy from digital retailers, including Amazon, iTunes, Chili and Rakuten.

The hit thriller from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, which took more than $167 million worldwide when it arrived in cinemas earlier this year, sees the four survivors of the previous film leave Woodsboro to start a fresh chapter in New York.

But inevitably, Ghostface isn’t so easily shaken off and just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down.

As previously announced, the franchise’s latest instalment is also getting a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on July 10th.

Digital*, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Special Features:

Commentary by Filmmakers—Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film.

Death Comes to the City—From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city.

The Faces of Death—Join the core four—Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding—and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise.

More Meta than Meta—Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more.

Bloodbath at a Bodega—Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.

An Apartment to Die For—Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level.

The Night Train to Terror—Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night.

Theater of Blood—Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before.

Digital Exclusive

Gag Reel

*Bonus content varies by digital retailer.

DVD Special Features: