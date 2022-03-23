Scream is coming to 4K Ultra Blu-ray and Blu-ray next month

Scream is getting a 4K Ultra Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on April 11th and will also be available from digital retailers on March 30th. The film is also being released as part of a 2-movie collection with the original 1996 hit.
Both the 2022 film* and the 2-Movie Collection* are available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk.
Synopsis:
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask.
As the deaths mount, Woodsboro’s new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks. Now, only Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect.
The 4K Ultra Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases include the following extras:
- Filmmaker Commentary—The directors, writers and filmmakers reveal the unwritten rules for surviving this genre-busting horror movie.
- Bloodlines—Catch up with Scream stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette for a deep dive into their characters and why they came back for a fresh stab at their favorite horror franchise.
- New Blood—Meet the new generation of Woodsboro victims and potential killers!
- In the Shadow of the Master—The cast honor movie maestro Wes Craven and look back on his incredible legacy as the director who redefined horror.
- Deleted Scenes—Look out! They’re back from the dead: see the scenes slashed from the movie.