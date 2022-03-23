Scream is coming to 4K Ultra Blu-ray and Blu-ray next month

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), left, and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream.”

Scream is getting a 4K Ultra Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on April 11th and will also be available from digital retailers on March 30th. The film is also being released as part of a 2-movie collection with the original 1996 hit.

Both the 2022 film* and the 2-Movie Collection* are available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk.

*Affiliate links – as an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask.

As the deaths mount, Woodsboro’s new targets must seek help from the survivors of the original Ghostface attacks. Now, only Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), former sheriff Dewey Riley (David Arquette), and reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) can find a way to stop the killer when everyone is a suspect.

The 4K Ultra Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases include the following extras: