Scream VI and Elvis lead this month’s ‘Mega Movie’ sale

This month’s Mega Movie Weekend sale includes savings on a host of recent titles including Scream VI, Elvis, Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey and Cocaine Bear.

Organised by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), the trade body which represents leading film distributors, the sale is available across seven key digital retailers: Amazon’s Prime Video, the Apple TV app, BT Store, Google TV, Rakuten TV, Sky Store and Virgin Media Store.

Participating distributors include Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Signature Entertainment, Sony Pictures, Spirit Entertainment, Studiocanal, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Prices start from £1.99, though deals and titles may vary across retailers.

The monthly sale is scheduled to run until the end of 2023, with the next set of deals available 17th to 19th November, and December 15th to 17th.