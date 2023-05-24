Scream VI tops Official Film Chart for a second week 

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

Scream VI is enjoying its second week at the top of the UK’s official film chart, with its success still down only to digital sales.

The film has held off competition from Avatar: The Way of Water which sits at Number 2, and the speedy resurgence of Fast & Furious 9 which races up six places to Number 3 following the release of Fast X last week.

Elsewhere Puss In Boots: The Last Wish drops one to Number 4 while comedy-horror Renfield, in which Nicholas Hoult plays loyal servant to the narcissistic Dracula (Nicholas Cage), debuts at Number 5.

Terrifying horror-mystery Knock at the Cabin is next up at Number 6, flying 13 places to enter the Top 10 for the first time, while Cocaine Bear storms back into the chart at Number 7, ahead of Creed III (8) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (9).

Finally, rom-com enters the arena as What’s Love Got To Do With It? zooms 18 places to Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th May 2023