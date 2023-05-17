Scream VI tops this week’s official film chart 

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI.”

Scream VI has ended Avatar: The Way of Water’s five week reign as the UK’s best-selling film, knocking James Cameron’s hit sequel out of the top spot in the official film charts after securing over 5,000 more sales than its rival.

The latest feature in the Scream franchise sees the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro to start new lives in New York, but can the group really run away from the masked murderer?

The film is currently only available through digital retailers and will get a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD release on July 10th.

It’s been a good week for sequels across the charts as Creed III climbs three places to a brand-new peak of 4th place, Downton Abbey – A New Era is up 10 to number 8 and Fast & Furious 9 vaults a 12 spots to ninth place following the release of its latest instalment, Fast X.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 17th May 2023