ScreenHits TV adds BBC iPlayer integration

ScreenHits TV customers can now add iPlayer to their account, bringing the on-demand programmes and live channels from the BBC into their ScreenHits TV experience.

The ScreenHits app allows subscribers to integrate their streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, Britbox, MUBI, ITV Hub and BFI Player, into a single interface.

Users can also get discounts on selected subscriptions and share favourite shows across all platforms with friends and family.



“ScreenHits TV is a unique aggregator, as we only curate the best of the best in the industry,” said Rose Adkins Hulse, Founder & CEO of ScreenHits TV.

“The BBC continues to create and provide outstanding content to its viewers on BBC iPlayer. Having iPlayer on board solidifies our lineup in the UK to be able to provide a robust, premium selection of streaming services to our users.”

