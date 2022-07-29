SD Gundam Battle Alliance demo now available

Bandai Namco Europe has released a demo for SD Gundam Battle Alliance which offers the opportunity for players to experience half of the Directory 1: Mission “Tekkadan”, including multiplayer and the possibility to transfer save data to the main game when it launches.

The demo is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and the full game will be available from 25th August.

Players who pre-order the game will benefit from the following content on eligible platforms.