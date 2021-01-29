Season 2 of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone is coming to Blu-ray and DVD

Kevin Costner returns to the ranch as the Dutton family fights for its survival in Yellowstone Season Two, available to Download & Keep on the 15th February and arriving on Blu-ray and DVD on 15th March from Paramount Home Entertainment.

From writer/director Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water), Yellowstone is an engrossing family drama that follows the epic story of a multi-generational family that controls the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S.

In Season 2, John (Kevin Costner – Dances With Wolves), Kayce (Luke Grimes – The Magnificent Seven) and the rest of the clan battle constant encroachment from ruthless enemies on all sides.

The Yellowstone Season Two three-disc Blu-ray and four-disc DVD sets include all 10 hour-long episodes from the second season, plus over three hours of additional content, including over 45 minutes of exclusive, never-before-seen footage.

Among the exclusive content is an in-depth, 30-minute exploration of the second season, detailing the show’s heightened drama and rising stakes through interviews with Kevin Costner and other cast members.

The disc collections also include exclusive deleted scenes and a look at the show’s stunts, along with “Behind the Story” and “Stories from the Bunkhouse” segments for each episode, and more.

Bonus Features

Behind the Story for each episode

Inside Yellowstone: Season 2

Costner on Yellowstone: Season 2

Working the Yellowstone: Fight Choreography

Only Devils Left – Making Yellowstone: Season 2

Yellowstone Tintype Photography Behind the Scenes

Stories from the Bunkhouse for each episode

Deleted Scenes

