Season 3 of Sky’s Das Boot to be filmed in 8K

Image: Stephan Rabold and Bavaria Fiction GmbH

Sky’s award-winning drama Das Boot is returning for a third series, and Sky Q viewers with a compatible TV will be able to watch in 8K.

The first two seasons were already available in 4K UHD and producers Bavaria Fiction have announced that for the third run they’re partnering with Samsung to offer Sky Q customers with a Samsung Smart TV “an even sharper 8k viewing experience,” as well as “a vivid soundscape, created using innovative Dolby Atmos technology.”

Marcus Ammon, Director Original Productions Sky Deutschland, said: “After the great success of the first two seasons, we are looking forward to the next chapter of Das Boot.

“The series has a loyal fan base around the world, and we are excited to take their viewing experience to the next level with a breathtaking and visually captivating high-end production using the latest, innovative technology.

“We are delighted that we have been able to collaborate with Samsung as a partner for this latest season.”

Moritz Polter and Jan S. Kaiser, executive producers Das Boot, Bavaria Fiction, said: “Das Boot is the first international series to be produced in 8k and Dolby Atmos.

“Thanks to the outstanding picture quality and three-dimensional soundscapes, we can tell the individual characters and storylines in an even more emotional and tangible way – creating a truly immersive experience for the audience.

“Thanks to the new cooperation with Samsung and the long-standing partnerships with Dolby and of course Sky Studios, we are very excited to produce the third season of Das Boot using the ultimate, state-of-the-art technology.”

Mike Henkelmann, Director Marketing Consumer Electronics at Samsung, added: “With 8K technology, we are truly pioneering high-definition imaging technology and offering both filmmakers and viewers unprecedented image quality.

“We are convinced that the gripping story of Das Boot will take full advantage of the technology and that Sky and Samsung will be able to offer viewers a very special experience.”