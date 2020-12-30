Second series of Sir David Attenborough’s Dynasties announced

Sir David Attenborough’s Dynasties is returning for a second season which is currently due to air in 2022.

The original 2018 series captivated viewers with the stories of David the chimpanzee, Charm the lioness and Blacktip the painted wolf as they face their daily struggles.

Produced by BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Dynasties II will explore the “powerful, gripping stories” of a whole new cast of animal characters.

From the southern tip of the snow-capped Andes, to dusty plains in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro, to vast wetlands fed by the flooding of the Zambezi River – these four films will tell the stories of elephant, cheetah, puma and hyena.

Like the first series, each episode will delve deep into the lives of individual groups, filming in a single, iconic location, focusing on a protagonist leader and following them on their daunting quest to keep their family safe and establish their genetic line, or dynasty.

Each a leader in their own right; Angelina the matriarch elephant, she-cheetah Kali, Rupestrian the puma and hyena clan-leader Suma, are confronted by a rapidly changing world with relentless competition for dwindling resources that stacks perilous odds against them. These pioneers must adapt quickly, or face losing their dynasty forever.

Mike Gunton, Executive Producer and Creative Director at BBC Studios Natural History Unit, said: “Being able to tell these stories is a wildlife film-makers dream – and just like in series one, they are going to be a gripping rollercoaster ride.”