Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough debuts on Sky Nature this month

A new three-part nature series presented by broadcasting legend David Attenborough and exploring the role of sound in the natural world is coming to Sky Nature viewers later this month.

The series will reveal how caiman communicate with each other from within the egg, how lions and hyaenas battle in the dark using sound, how a strange fish baffled residents with its eerie hum, and how some birds have mastered the art of mimicry to remarkable effect.

Each episode will feature in-depth stories of eight animals and is followed by five-minutes of behind the scenes footage.

Debuting on February 25th and also available via the Sky-owned streaming service NOW, Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough has been filmed in 4K with 360-Dolby Atmos Sound.

The production team used specially adapted cameras and laser vibrometers, which allow humans to truly eavesdrop on the animal world, to discover new stories and information that have been hidden until now.

Producer Sharmila Choudhury said: “We are delighted to be able to reveal a fascinating side to the natural world that is often overlooked, showing the many astonishing ways that animals use sound to survive and thrive.”

Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky UK, added: “We’re incredibly excited to bring this ground-breaking natural history series to the Sky audience.

“Offering a surprising and intimate view of the natural world, through the medium of sound, we’re thrilled to have worked with the incomparable Sir David Attenborough and the Humble Bee team on this innovative project.”